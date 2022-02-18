SDI Group (LON:SDI) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $190.34

SDI Group plc (LON:SDI) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 190.34 ($2.58) and traded as low as GBX 172 ($2.33). SDI Group shares last traded at GBX 173.50 ($2.35), with a volume of 80,130 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 186.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 190.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £177.05 million and a PE ratio of 28.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.63, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

SDI Group Company Profile (LON:SDI)

SDI Group plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures scientific and technology products based on digital imaging in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company offers sensitive cameras for life science and industrial applications under the Atik Camera brand name; cameras for art conservation Opus Instruments brand name; and cameras that have applications in astronomy, life sciences, and flat panel inspection under the Quantum Scientific Imaging brand name.

