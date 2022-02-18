Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) vs. Brambles (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Financial Analysis

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) and Brambles (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) are both large-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Arkema and Brambles’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arkema 13.82% 13.86% 6.86% Brambles N/A N/A N/A

Arkema pays an annual dividend of $2.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Brambles pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Arkema pays out 13.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Arkema shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Brambles shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Arkema and Brambles, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arkema 2 5 6 0 2.31 Brambles 1 0 1 0 2.00

Arkema currently has a consensus target price of $127.93, indicating a potential downside of 11.86%. Given Arkema’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Arkema is more favorable than Brambles.

Volatility & Risk

Arkema has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brambles has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Arkema and Brambles’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arkema $9.01 billion 1.24 $379.24 million $19.00 7.64 Brambles $5.21 billion 1.97 $526.10 million N/A N/A

Brambles has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Arkema.

Summary

Arkema beats Brambles on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arkema

Arkema SA engages in manufacturing and supply of chemical products. It operates through followings segments: High Performance Materials, Industrials Specialties, and Coating Solutions. The High Performance Materials segment includes the Technical Polymers, Filtration and Adsorption and Organic Peroxides business units and provides solutions with high value added, used in varied sectors such as transportation, oil extraction, renewable energies, consumer goods, electronics, construction, coatings, and water treatment. The Industrials Specialties segment groups the following business units: thiochemicals, fluorochemicals, polymethyl methacrylate, and hydrogen peroxides. The Coating Solutions segment proposes solutions for decorative paints, industrial coatings, adhesives, and high-growth acrylic applications. The company was founded on January 31, 2003 and is headquartered in Colombes, France.

About Brambles

Brambles Ltd. engages in the provision of supply chain support services and information management solutions. It operates through the following segments: CHEP Americas, CHEP EMEA, CHEP Asia-Pacific, IFCO, and Corporate. The CHEP Americas segment comprises the North America and Latin America. The CHEP EMEA segment includes the Europe, Middle East, Africa and India. The CHEP Asia-Pacific segment consists of the Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India. The IFCO segment refers to the reusable plastic crates pooling businesses operating under the IFCO brand. The Corporate segment includes BXB Digital and Hoover Ferguson Group. The company was founded by Walter Edwin Bramble in 1875 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

