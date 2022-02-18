Comparing Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) and Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE)

Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) and Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.7% of Hailiang Education Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Hailiang Education Group has a beta of -0.04, indicating that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arco Platform has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hailiang Education Group and Arco Platform’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hailiang Education Group $213.08 million 1.69 $199.99 million $1.44 9.71 Arco Platform $194.47 million 2.97 $3.26 million ($0.43) -44.49

Hailiang Education Group has higher revenue and earnings than Arco Platform. Arco Platform is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hailiang Education Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Hailiang Education Group and Arco Platform’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hailiang Education Group 12.48% 10.53% 6.91% Arco Platform -12.40% -6.21% -2.75%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Hailiang Education Group and Arco Platform, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hailiang Education Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Arco Platform 0 1 2 0 2.67

Arco Platform has a consensus target price of $33.83, suggesting a potential upside of 76.86%. Given Arco Platform’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Arco Platform is more favorable than Hailiang Education Group.

Summary

Hailiang Education Group beats Arco Platform on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hailiang Education Group Company Profile

Hailiang Education Group, Inc. engages in the provision of private K-12 educational services. It offers basic educational and international programs for kindergarten, primary, middle, and high school levels. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

Arco Platform Company Profile

Arco Platform Ltd. is engaged in the provision of the educational services. It provides educational content in printed and digital format to the private schools. The firm operates through two segments: Core Curriculum and Supplemental Solutions. The Core Curriculum segment offers two versions, SAS & SAE for high income private schools and upper-middle income private schools respectively. The Supplemental Solutions segment comprises of proprietary applications, robotics and combination of concrete materials & animations. The company was founded by Ari de Sá Cavalcante Neto in 2004 and is headquartered in Consolacao, Brazil.

