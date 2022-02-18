Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tsakos Energy Navigation is a leading provider of international seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. It was incorporated in 1993 as an exempted company under the laws of Bermuda under the name Maritime Investment Fund Limited. In 1996, Maritime Investment Fund Limited was renamed MIF Limited. Their common shares were listed in 1993 on the Oslo Stock Exchange and the Bermuda Stock Exchange although they delisted from the OSE in March 2005 due to limited trading. The Company’s shares are no longer actively traded on the Bermuda exchange. In July 2001, the Company’s name was changed to Tsakos Energy Navigation to enhance their brand recognition in the tanker industry, particularly among charterers. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TNP. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Tsakos Energy Navigation from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of TNP opened at $7.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $12.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.60 and its 200-day moving average is $8.03.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $77.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.34 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a negative net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.55) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Tsakos Energy Navigation will post -4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 3.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,744 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,558 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 217.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,656 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,243 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. 33.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

