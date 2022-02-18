ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) PT Lowered to $38.00

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.08.

Shares of ViacomCBS stock opened at $29.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. ViacomCBS has a twelve month low of $27.84 and a twelve month high of $101.97. The stock has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.60 and its 200 day moving average is $36.03.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 14.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Boit C F David purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in ViacomCBS by 206.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 62.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

