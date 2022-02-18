AlphaValue Upgrades Prada (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) to Reduce

Prada (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) was upgraded by stock analysts at AlphaValue to a “reduce” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

PRDSY has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Prada from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Societe Generale cut Prada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Cheuvreux upgraded Prada from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.70.

Shares of Prada stock opened at $12.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.55. Prada has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $16.20.

Prada SpA operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of luxury goods. Its products include leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, accessories, eyewear, and fragrances. Its brands include Miu Miu, Church’s, Cas Shoe, and Pasticceria Marchesi. The company was founded by Mario Prada in 1913 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

