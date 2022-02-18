Oppenheimer Cuts Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Price Target to $85.00

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 44.61% from the company’s current price.

AYX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Alteryx from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Alteryx from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Alteryx in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.14.

Shares of Alteryx stock opened at $58.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -32.66 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.69 and its 200 day moving average is $66.96. Alteryx has a 1 year low of $49.67 and a 1 year high of $113.00.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.12. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alteryx will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $164,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alteryx by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 287,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,422,000 after buying an additional 16,617 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the 4th quarter valued at about $473,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Alteryx by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 71,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after buying an additional 8,262 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alteryx by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 39,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after buying an additional 14,801 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Alteryx by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

