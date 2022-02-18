Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $35.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $50.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CLW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clearwater Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut Clearwater Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

Shares of NYSE CLW opened at $29.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $485.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.94 and a beta of 1.20. Clearwater Paper has a twelve month low of $25.51 and a twelve month high of $44.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.16.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. Clearwater Paper had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a positive return on equity of 5.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Clearwater Paper will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Clearwater Paper by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Clearwater Paper by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 40,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. 89.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.

