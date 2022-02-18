CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Hits New 52-Week Low After Earnings Miss

Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $19.17 and last traded at $19.31, with a volume of 983637 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.32.

The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 40.04%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.66%.

Several research analysts have commented on CTRE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of CareTrust REIT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in CareTrust REIT by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in CareTrust REIT by 301.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in CareTrust REIT by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.47 and its 200 day moving average is $21.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

