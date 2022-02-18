Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 15th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The mining company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.34). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 75.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.17.

Shares of NYSE:CLF opened at $19.18 on Wednesday. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52 week low of $12.77 and a 52 week high of $26.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 2.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.1% in the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.2% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 10,399 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 21,728 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,075 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert P. Fisher, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.92 per share, for a total transaction of $99,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lourenco Goncalves acquired 50,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $988,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 71,255 shares of company stock valued at $1,420,049 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

