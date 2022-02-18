CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Disappointing Earnings

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $19.17 and last traded at $19.31, with a volume of 983637 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.32.

The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 40.04%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.66%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CTRE shares. TheStreet cut shares of CareTrust REIT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in CareTrust REIT by 176.3% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 95,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 61,107 shares during the last quarter. Castellan Group raised its position in CareTrust REIT by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Castellan Group now owns 112,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,562,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in CareTrust REIT by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 134,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,075,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in CareTrust REIT during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in CareTrust REIT by 184.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 7,126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.42.

About CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE)

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.