Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Shares of Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH) rose 5.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.54 and last traded at C$1.53. Approximately 2,550,257 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 5,499,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.45.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Athabasca Oil from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.55, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$875.61 million and a PE ratio of 53.23.

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates in Light Oil and Thermal Oil divisions. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

