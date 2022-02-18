SFL (NYSE:SFL) Sets New 12-Month High on Strong Earnings

SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $9.27 and last traded at $9.14, with a volume of 4163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.73.

The shipping company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $151.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.21 million. SFL had a positive return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 17.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.11%. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -88.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SFL from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on SFL from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SFL presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.75.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in SFL in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SFL by 227.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,118 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of SFL during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SFL during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SFL during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 0.89.

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

