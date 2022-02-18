NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NGL Energy Partners LP is a limited partnership operating a vertically-integrated propane business with three operating segments: retail propane; wholesale supply and marketing; and midstream. The Retail Propane segment engages in retail marketing, sale, and distribution of propane, including the sale and lease of propane tanks, equipment, and supplies to residential, agricultural, commercial, and industrial customers through customer service locations. The Wholesale Supply and Marketing segment supplies propane and other natural gas liquids, as well as provides related storage to retailers, wholesalers, and refiners. The Midstream segment involves in the delivery of propane from pipelines or trucks to propane terminals and transfers the propane to third-party transport trucks for delivery to retailers, wholesalers, or other consumers. NGL Energy Partners LP is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “

Shares of NGL stock opened at $2.08 on Wednesday. NGL Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.10.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.65). NGL Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 28.53% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NGL Energy Partners will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other NGL Energy Partners news, EVP John Ciolek acquired 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.94 per share, with a total value of $87,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Michael Krimbill acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.01 per share, with a total value of $201,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 245,000 shares of company stock worth $483,300.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Cushing Asset Management LP bought a new position in NGL Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $920,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in NGL Energy Partners by 186.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,023,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 666,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in NGL Energy Partners by 659.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 110,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 95,787 shares during the last quarter. 29.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP is an energy partnership that transports, treats, recycles, and disposes of produced water generated as part of the energy production process. It also transports, stores, markets, and provides other logistics services for crude oil and liquid hydrocarbons. The firm operates through the following segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, Liquids Logistics, and Corporate & Other.

