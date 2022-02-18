OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OneMain Holdings Inc. is a consumer financial services holding company. The Company’s operating segments consists of Consumer and Insurance, Acquisitions and Servicing and Real Estate. OneMain Holdings Inc., formerly known as Springleaf Holdings, Inc. is based in Evansville, United States. “

OMF has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of OneMain in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on shares of OneMain in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of OneMain from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

Shares of NYSE OMF opened at $52.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.29. OneMain has a 52-week low of $45.84 and a 52-week high of $63.19.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $784.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. OneMain had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 44.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that OneMain will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in OneMain by 40.8% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 18.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 70,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 11,173 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of OneMain in the third quarter valued at $41,819,000. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 32.3% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 58,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 14,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneMain in the third quarter valued at $259,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

