Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) to Hold

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LAKELAND INDUSTRIES, INC. has five divisions and three wholly-owned subsidiaries: One large division manufactures disposable/limited use garments and the four smaller divisions, Chemland, manufactures suits for use by toxic waste clean up teams; Fireland Fyrepel Products, manufactures fire and heat protective apparel and protective systems for personnel; Highland, manufactures specialty safety and industrial work gloves and Uniland, manufactures industrial and medical woven cloth garments. “

Get Lakeland Industries alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Lakeland Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ LAKE opened at $19.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $147.96 million, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.06. Lakeland Industries has a 1 year low of $18.58 and a 1 year high of $36.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.32.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $30.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lakeland Industries will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lakeland Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Lakeland Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 21.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 3,407.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,417 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 10,120 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 2,176.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,244 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 10,750 shares during the period. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile

Lakeland Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market. Its products include disposable protective clothing, chemical protective clothing, woven protective clothing, fire protective gear, heat protective clothing, reflective protective clothing, hand and arm protection, arc or fire retardant rated rainwear, and fire retardant protective clothing.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lakeland Industries (LAKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.