LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.
TREE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of LendingTree from $310.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of LendingTree in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.20.
Shares of NASDAQ:TREE opened at $109.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 127.59 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.77. LendingTree has a one year low of $105.00 and a one year high of $352.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.
About LendingTree
LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.
