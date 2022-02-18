LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

TREE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of LendingTree from $310.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of LendingTree in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:TREE opened at $109.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 127.59 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.77. LendingTree has a one year low of $105.00 and a one year high of $352.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in LendingTree by 27.4% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LendingTree by 545.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in LendingTree in the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in LendingTree by 23.7% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in LendingTree in the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

