Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $45.38

Shares of Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$45.38 and traded as low as C$45.00. Spin Master shares last traded at C$45.25, with a volume of 28,866 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TOY shares. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Spin Master in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$61.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$55.82.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$45.38 and its 200 day moving average price is C$45.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. The company has a market cap of C$4.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

