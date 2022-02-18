Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCMKTS:GBTC) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $31.71

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCMKTS:GBTC)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.71 and traded as low as $28.30. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) shares last traded at $28.34, with a volume of 7,359,907 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.36.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) is an investment vehicle that enables investors to gain access and exposure to Bitcoin in the form of a security without the challenges of buying, storing, and safekeeping Bitcoin directly. The company was founded on September 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

