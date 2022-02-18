Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $45.38

Shares of Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$45.38 and traded as low as C$45.00. Spin Master shares last traded at C$45.25, with a volume of 28,866 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Spin Master from C$61.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Spin Master from C$61.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on Spin Master from C$59.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$55.82.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$45.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$45.62. The stock has a market cap of C$4.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

