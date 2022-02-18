BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Short Interest Up 35.7% in January

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 35.7% from the January 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BHKLY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BOC Hong Kong from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BOC Hong Kong from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BHKLY opened at $80.70 on Friday. BOC Hong Kong has a twelve month low of $57.47 and a twelve month high of $84.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.91 and a 200 day moving average of $66.16.

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance.

