Ameriwest Lithium Inc (OTCMKTS:AWLIF) Short Interest Down 27.4% in January

Ameriwest Lithium Inc (OTCMKTS:AWLIF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 97,500 shares, a decrease of 27.4% from the January 15th total of 134,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,688,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
AWLIF opened at 0.83 on Friday. Ameriwest Lithium has a fifty-two week low of 0.53 and a fifty-two week high of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 0.94.
