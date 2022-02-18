AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,112,900 shares, an increase of 39.8% from the January 15th total of 1,511,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 240.1 days.

ATGFF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AltaGas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. CIBC increased their price objective on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. TD Securities increased their price objective on AltaGas from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on AltaGas from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AltaGas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.63.

Shares of ATGFF opened at $21.86 on Friday. AltaGas has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $22.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.53.

AltaGas Ltd. is a North American energy infrastructure Company that connects natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas to domestic and global markets. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Corporate and Other. The Utilities segment serves its customers through ownership of regulated natural gas distribution utilities and regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States, delivering clean and affordable natural gas to homes and businesses.

