Pirelli & C. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF) Price Target Increased to €6.30 by Analysts at Citigroup

Pirelli & C. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Citigroup from €5.80 ($6.59) to €6.30 ($7.16) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pirelli & C. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.30.

PLLIF opened at $7.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.06. Pirelli & C. has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $7.03.

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. manufactures and supplies tires for cars, motorcycles, and bicycles worldwide. The company provides premium, specialty, super specialty, and prestige tires. It offers car tires under the P Zero, Cinturato, Winter, Scorpion, and Ice Zero names; motorcycle tires under the Pirelli and Metzeler names; and road racing bikes under the P ZERO Velo and CINTURATO Velo name, as well as mountain bikes under the SCORPIONTM MTB and the Urban CYCL-e line brands.

