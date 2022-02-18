Rovio Entertainment Oyj (OTCMKTS:ROVVF) Price Target Raised to €9.00 at Berenberg Bank

Rovio Entertainment Oyj (OTCMKTS:ROVVF) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from €8.80 ($10.00) to €9.00 ($10.23) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS ROVVF opened at $7.98 on Wednesday. Rovio Entertainment Oyj has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $8.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.98.
Rovio Entertainment Oyj Company Profile
