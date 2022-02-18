Rovio Entertainment Oyj (OTCMKTS:ROVVF) Price Target Raised to €9.00 at Berenberg Bank

Rovio Entertainment Oyj (OTCMKTS:ROVVF) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from €8.80 ($10.00) to €9.00 ($10.23) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS ROVVF opened at $7.98 on Wednesday. Rovio Entertainment Oyj has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $8.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.98.

Rovio Entertainment Oyj Company Profile

Rovio Entertainment Oyj, a games-first entertainment company, creates, develops, and publishes mobile games in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Games, Brand Licensing, and Other segments. The company offers various mobile games through mobile application stores; produces movies; and licenses the Angry Birds brand to consumer and entertainment products, as well as develops a cloud-based game service.

