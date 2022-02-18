The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Weir Group PLC provides engineering solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of Minerals, Oil & Gas and Flow Control. Oil & Gas segment provides products and service solutions to upstream, production, transportation, refining and related industries. Flow Control segment designs and manufactures valves and pumps. Minerals segment offers provision of slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support. It also provides specialist support services to the global power generation, industrial and oil and gas sectors. The Weir Group PLC is headquartered in Glasgow, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,150 ($29.09) to GBX 2,160 ($29.23) in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of The Weir Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,150 ($29.09) target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Weir Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,441.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS WEGRY opened at $11.23 on Wednesday. The Weir Group has a one year low of $10.62 and a one year high of $15.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.89.

About The Weir Group

The Weir Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Minerals, Oil and Gas, and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support for abrasive high wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

