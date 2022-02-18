Comparing Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) and Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK)

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) and Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Silvergate Capital and Triumph Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silvergate Capital $175.65 million 18.02 $78.53 million $2.89 41.21 Triumph Bancorp $442.06 million 5.34 $112.97 million $4.36 21.57

Triumph Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Silvergate Capital. Triumph Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Silvergate Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Silvergate Capital has a beta of 2.37, meaning that its share price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Triumph Bancorp has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Silvergate Capital and Triumph Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silvergate Capital 44.71% 8.87% 0.72% Triumph Bancorp 25.56% 15.09% 1.91%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Silvergate Capital and Triumph Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silvergate Capital 0 2 6 0 2.75 Triumph Bancorp 0 2 1 1 2.75

Silvergate Capital currently has a consensus price target of $195.75, indicating a potential upside of 64.36%. Triumph Bancorp has a consensus price target of $116.52, indicating a potential upside of 23.90%. Given Silvergate Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Silvergate Capital is more favorable than Triumph Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.7% of Silvergate Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.7% of Triumph Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of Silvergate Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Triumph Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan products comprise one-to-four family real estate loans, multi-family real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial and industrial loans, mortgage warehouse loans, and reverse mortgage loans, as well as consumer loans and other loans secured by personal property. The company also provides cash management services for digital currency-related businesses. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services. The Banking segment relates to operations of TBK Bank, including loans originated under Triumph Commercial Finance, Triumph Healthcare Finance, and Triumph Premium Finance brands. The Corporate segment refers to the financing and investment activities, as well as the management and administrative expenses. The company was founded by Aaron P. Graft in November 2010 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

