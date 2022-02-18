Comparing FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) and Omnichannel Acquisition (NYSE:OCA)

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) and Omnichannel Acquisition (NYSE:OCA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FedNat and Omnichannel Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FedNat $432.23 million 0.05 -$78.16 million ($8.06) -0.16 Omnichannel Acquisition N/A N/A -$3.88 million N/A N/A

Omnichannel Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than FedNat.

Profitability

This table compares FedNat and Omnichannel Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FedNat -48.34% -103.41% -8.17% Omnichannel Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

41.0% of FedNat shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.7% of Omnichannel Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 10.8% of FedNat shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for FedNat and Omnichannel Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FedNat 0 0 1 0 3.00 Omnichannel Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

FedNat presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 434.35%. Given FedNat’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe FedNat is more favorable than Omnichannel Acquisition.

Summary

Omnichannel Acquisition beats FedNat on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

FedNat Company Profile

FedNat Holding Co. engages in providing the insurance services. It offers underwriting services to homeowners, personal automobile, commercial general liability, federal flood, and other lines of insurance. The company was founded by Edward J. Lawson and Michele V. Lawson in 1991 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

Omnichannel Acquisition Company Profile

Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on omnichannel businesses. Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Summit, New Jersey.

