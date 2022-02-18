$325.40 Million in Sales Expected for Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) to post sales of $325.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Qualtrics International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $326.00 million and the lowest is $324.97 million. Qualtrics International posted sales of $238.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qualtrics International will report full-year sales of $1.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Qualtrics International.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $316.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.65 million. Qualtrics International’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

XM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Qualtrics International from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Qualtrics International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays cut their target price on Qualtrics International from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Qualtrics International from $53.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qualtrics International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.05.

In other Qualtrics International news, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta purchased 305,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.28 per share, for a total transaction of $9,871,740.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 999,451 shares of company stock valued at $31,460,239. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Qualtrics International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Qualtrics International by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Qualtrics International in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Qualtrics International by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Qualtrics International by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XM opened at $29.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.66, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Qualtrics International has a fifty-two week low of $22.72 and a fifty-two week high of $49.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion and a PE ratio of -14.43.

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

