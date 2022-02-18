ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) PT Lowered to $4.00

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $4.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut ProQR Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut ProQR Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut ProQR Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.95.

PRQR stock opened at $1.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $60.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.39. ProQR Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $9.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.15 and a 200-day moving average of $6.89.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRQR. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 230.9% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 42,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 75,601 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,017,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,856,000 after purchasing an additional 131,731 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 6,443,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,427,000 after purchasing an additional 19,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,332,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,462,000 after purchasing an additional 20,063 shares in the last quarter. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Its product pipeline include Sepofarsen, QR-421a, QR-1123, and QR-504a.

