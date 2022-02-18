Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.13.

NYSE:TPX opened at $37.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.41. Tempur Sealy International has a 52 week low of $31.25 and a 52 week high of $50.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.77.

In other news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 1,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $63,785.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 1.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 61.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 2.8% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 3.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 40,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

