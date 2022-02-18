Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DAC. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Danaos from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Danaos from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaos currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Shares of DAC stock opened at $97.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.40. Danaos has a 52 week low of $33.79 and a 52 week high of $102.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.26 and a 200-day moving average of $77.36.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The shipping company reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.09. Danaos had a net margin of 156.54% and a return on equity of 18.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Danaos will post 17.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Danaos during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaos by 103.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,550 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,109,000 after purchasing an additional 40,487 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaos during the 3rd quarter worth $320,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaos by 1,223.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaos during the 3rd quarter worth $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

About Danaos

Danaos Corp. engages in the provision of marine and seaborne transportation services. It offers services by operating vessels in the containership sector of the shipping industry. The company was founded by Dimitris Coustas in1972 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

