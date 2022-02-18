Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target to $1,350.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $1,800.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 104.55% from the stock’s current price.

SHOP has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,250.00 to $1,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair upgraded shares of Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of Shopify from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $876.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,400.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,165.29.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $660.00 on Wednesday. Shopify has a 12 month low of $655.00 and a 12 month high of $1,762.92. The stock has a market cap of $82.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,107.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,357.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 13.97 and a quick ratio of 13.97.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shopify will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,498 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,950,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth $17,122,000. Finally, SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd acquired a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth $344,000. 60.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

