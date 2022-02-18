Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target to $1,350.00

Posted by on Feb 18th, 2022

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $1,800.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 104.55% from the stock’s current price.

SHOP has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,250.00 to $1,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair upgraded shares of Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of Shopify from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $876.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,400.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,165.29.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $660.00 on Wednesday. Shopify has a 12 month low of $655.00 and a 12 month high of $1,762.92. The stock has a market cap of $82.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,107.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,357.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 13.97 and a quick ratio of 13.97.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shopify will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,498 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,950,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth $17,122,000. Finally, SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd acquired a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth $344,000. 60.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Shopify (NYSE:SHOP)

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.