Copa (NYSE:CPA) PT Raised to $136.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Copa (NYSE:CPA) had its target price boosted by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $121.00 to $136.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 44.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Copa from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Copa from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.63.

NYSE:CPA opened at $94.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 1.48. Copa has a one year low of $64.66 and a one year high of $97.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.93. Copa had a negative return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 22.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.00) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Copa will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPA. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copa during the second quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Copa by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 7,710 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copa during the 2nd quarter valued at $565,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Copa during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,560,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copa by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 100,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,594,000 after buying an additional 3,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It is involved in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

