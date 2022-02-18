Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Flughafen Zürich from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Flughafen Zürich from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Flughafen Zürich from CHF 164 to CHF 173 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Flughafen Zürich from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

Shares of FLGZY opened at $7.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.98. Flughafen Zürich has a 12-month low of $5.96 and a 12-month high of $7.96.

Flughafen Zürich AG engages in the operation of the Zurich Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Business, Noise, and Non-regulated Business. The Regulated Business segment comprises of aviation, People with Reduced Mobility, user fees, air security, and access fees.

