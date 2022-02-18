Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Posted by on Feb 18th, 2022

Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Flughafen Zürich from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Flughafen Zürich from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Flughafen Zürich from CHF 164 to CHF 173 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Flughafen Zürich from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

Shares of FLGZY opened at $7.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.98. Flughafen Zürich has a 12-month low of $5.96 and a 12-month high of $7.96.

Flughafen Zürich Company Profile

Flughafen Zürich AG engages in the operation of the Zurich Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Business, Noise, and Non-regulated Business. The Regulated Business segment comprises of aviation, People with Reduced Mobility, user fees, air security, and access fees.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY)

Receive News & Ratings for Flughafen Zürich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flughafen Zürich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.