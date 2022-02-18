Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Price Target Increased to GBX 336 by Analysts at UBS Group

Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at UBS Group from GBX 325 ($4.40) to GBX 336 ($4.55) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Direct Line Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Direct Line Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Direct Line Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.92.

Get Direct Line Insurance Group alerts:

DIISY opened at $16.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.82 and a 200-day moving average of $15.90. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $13.75 and a 52-week high of $18.38.

Direct Line Insurance Group Plc engages in the provision of general insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines and Commercial. The Motor segment consists of personal motor insurance cover together with the associated legal expenses business.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.