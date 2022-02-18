Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) PT Lowered to GBX 221

Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) had its target price dropped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 235 ($3.18) to GBX 221 ($2.99) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 250 ($3.38) to GBX 245 ($3.32) in a report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 250 ($3.38) to GBX 235 ($3.18) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cairn Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.13.
Shares of Cairn Energy stock opened at $5.70 on Wednesday. Cairn Energy has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $5.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.18.
Capricorn Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Senegal, UK (United Kingdom) & Norway and International. The Senegal segment focuses to have a government-approved exploitation plan. The UK & Norway segment includes exploration activities in the North Sea, Norwegian Sea, and Barents Sea as well as management of the group’s producing assets in the UK North Sea.
