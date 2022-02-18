Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) PT Lowered to $25.00

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Byrna Technologies from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of Byrna Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

OTCMKTS BYRN opened at $9.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $215.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.88. Byrna Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $30.55.

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Byrna Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a positive return on equity of 0.66%. Equities analysts anticipate that Byrna Technologies will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYRN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Byrna Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Byrna Technologies by 189.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Byrna Technologies during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Byrna Technologies during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Byrna Technologies during the third quarter worth about $53,000. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Byrna Technologies

Byrna Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

