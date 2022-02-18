Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) vs. Lonestar Resources US (OTCMKTS:LONEQ) Financial Review

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) and Lonestar Resources US (OTCMKTS:LONEQ) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Ovintiv alerts:

70.0% of Ovintiv shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Ovintiv shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Lonestar Resources US shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Ovintiv and Lonestar Resources US, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ovintiv 0 4 17 0 2.81 Lonestar Resources US 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ovintiv presently has a consensus target price of $38.74, indicating a potential downside of 6.14%. Given Ovintiv’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Ovintiv is more favorable than Lonestar Resources US.

Profitability

This table compares Ovintiv and Lonestar Resources US’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ovintiv -8.50% 29.47% 8.20% Lonestar Resources US 5.68% 244.89% 24.18%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ovintiv and Lonestar Resources US’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ovintiv $6.09 billion 1.75 -$6.10 billion ($2.27) -18.18 Lonestar Resources US $116.23 million 0.01 -$118.86 million N/A N/A

Lonestar Resources US has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ovintiv.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta. Its other upstream assets comprise Eagle Ford in south Texas, Bakken in North Dakota, and Uinta in central Utah; and Duvernay in west central Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Wheatland in southern Alberta. The company was formerly known as Encana Corporation and changed its name to Ovintiv Inc. in January 2020. Ovintiv Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

About Lonestar Resources US

Lonestar Resources US Inc., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties that cover an area of 53,831 net acres in Texas counties. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. On September 30, 2020, Lonestar Resources US Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.