Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.54

Shares of Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.54 and traded as high as $9.85. Wynn Macau shares last traded at $9.69, with a volume of 12,880 shares.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.23.
Wynn Macau Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WYNMY)
