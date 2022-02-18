Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.54

Shares of Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.54 and traded as high as $9.85. Wynn Macau shares last traded at $9.69, with a volume of 12,880 shares.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.23.

Wynn Macau Company Profile

Wynn Macau, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates the Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with a total of 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; and 14 food and beverage outlets.

