Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.86

Shares of Solera National Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLRK) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.86 and traded as high as $12.30. Solera National Bancorp shares last traded at $12.30, with a volume of 400 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $52.89 million, a PE ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.70.

Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.59 million for the quarter.

Solera National Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Through its subsidiary, it offers financial products and services for small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, foundations, and non-profit organizations. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

