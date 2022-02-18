Medical Imaging (OTCMKTS:MEDD) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Medical Imaging Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDD) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Medical Imaging shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded.
About Medical Imaging (OTCMKTS:MEDD)
Medical Imaging Corp. engages in the acquisition and operation of profitable medical diagnostic imaging facilities and imaging services businesses. It offers healthcare services with a specific focus on medical diagnostic imaging. The company was founded on December 12, 2000 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.
