Savaria (TSE:SIS) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $19.77

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$19.77 and traded as low as C$17.90. Savaria shares last traded at C$17.95, with a volume of 94,202 shares trading hands.

Separately, Eight Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Savaria in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$24.61.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$18.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$19.77. The company has a market cap of C$1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.55.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.042 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.77%.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

