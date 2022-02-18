Short Interest in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) Increases By 30.3%

Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,790,000 shares, an increase of 30.3% from the January 15th total of 8,280,000 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

In related news, Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $400,545.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 16.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBWI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,592,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,481,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,523,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,829,000. Finally, Three Peaks Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BBWI shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. B. Riley raised their price target on Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.53.

Shares of BBWI opened at $52.16 on Friday. Bath & Body Works has a twelve month low of $38.34 and a twelve month high of $82.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.94. The company has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.77.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 165.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Bath & Body Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.58%.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

