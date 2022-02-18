Short Interest in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) Increases By 30.3%

Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,790,000 shares, an increase of 30.3% from the January 15th total of 8,280,000 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.
In related news, Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $400,545.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 16.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBWI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,592,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,481,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,523,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,829,000. Finally, Three Peaks Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.
Shares of BBWI opened at $52.16 on Friday. Bath & Body Works has a twelve month low of $38.34 and a twelve month high of $82.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.94. The company has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.77.
Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 165.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Bath & Body Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.58%.
Bath & Body Works Company Profile
Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.
