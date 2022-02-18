ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) Short Interest Up 30.6% in January

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,370,000 shares, a growth of 30.6% from the January 15th total of 21,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Shares of NYSE:IBN opened at $19.72 on Friday. ICICI Bank has a 1-year low of $14.30 and a 1-year high of $22.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.64 and its 200-day moving average is $19.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in ICICI Bank by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in ICICI Bank by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 69,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in ICICI Bank by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 33,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in ICICI Bank by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in ICICI Bank by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 12,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. 20.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICICI Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, which includes retail banking, corporate banking, and treasury operations. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others.

