$61.44 Million in Sales Expected for JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) will post $61.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for JFrog’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $61.29 million and the highest is $61.80 million. JFrog reported sales of $45.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that JFrog will report full year sales of $274.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $273.00 million to $275.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $347.69 million, with estimates ranging from $329.51 million to $357.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover JFrog.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 23.78%. The firm had revenue of $59.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FROG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on JFrog from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on JFrog from $44.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. KeyCorp started coverage on JFrog in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on JFrog from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.57.

JFrog stock opened at $24.73 on Friday. JFrog has a 52 week low of $22.80 and a 52 week high of $68.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.47 and a 200-day moving average of $32.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.52 and a beta of 0.58.

In other news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 110,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $3,267,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FROG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of JFrog by 41.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of JFrog by 28.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 13,251 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JFrog in the second quarter worth about $609,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of JFrog by 87.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,720,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JFrog by 304.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 464,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,158,000 after purchasing an additional 349,769 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

