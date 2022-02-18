Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Stock analysts at Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on UP. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barrington Research lowered shares of Wheels Up Experience from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wheels Up Experience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.90 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.84.

Wheels Up Experience stock opened at $3.90 on Wednesday. Wheels Up Experience has a 1 year low of $3.22 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 94,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 8,755 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Wheels Up Experience by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 61,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 24,219 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the fourth quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the fourth quarter valued at $3,432,000. 35.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wheels Up Experience Company Profile

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

