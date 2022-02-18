Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Craig Hallum

Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Craig Hallum from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s target price points to a potential upside of 178.82% from the stock’s current price.

VYGVF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Fundamental Research decreased their target price on Voyager Digital from $30.63 to $29.27 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Voyager Digital in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Voyager Digital in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Voyager Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.57.

Shares of VYGVF stock opened at $7.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.51. Voyager Digital has a 52 week low of $6.55 and a 52 week high of $30.20.

Voyager Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of a fully functional suite of APIs and mobile apps to allow anyone who is legally able to do so the ability to trade, invest, earn and secure digital assets across multiple types of digital assets. The company was founded by Philip Eytan, Gaspard de Dreuzy, Stephen Ehrlich and Oscar Salazar on June 25, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

