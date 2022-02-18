Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) to Buy

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $46.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.22% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited offers bank and wealth management services. It provides retail and corporate banking products and services as well as wealth management solutions comprising trust, private banking and asset management. The company operates primarily in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NTB. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son stock opened at $40.63 on Friday. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $41.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $127.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.75 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 31.69%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 92.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 62.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.

