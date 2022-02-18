SVB Leerink Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink cut their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Myovant Sciences in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 15th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Ruiz now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.40. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $54.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Myovant Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Shares of NYSE MYOV opened at $12.85 on Thursday. Myovant Sciences has a 12-month low of $11.85 and a 12-month high of $27.43. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 2.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.93.

In other news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 1,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $38,175.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David C. Marek sold 19,882 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $291,867.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,606 shares of company stock valued at $439,801. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MYOV. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Myovant Sciences by 10.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,058,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,096,000 after purchasing an additional 102,961 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 774,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,631,000 after buying an additional 15,738 shares during the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

